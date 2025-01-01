Pak Navy Coastal Command annual parade held

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Competition Parade for the year 2024 was held at PNS QASIM. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The event, organized annually by the Coastal Command of Pakistan Navy, celebrates achievements upon the successful culmination of its operational year.

In his address, Chief of the Naval Staff emphasized that the Coastal Command has excelled in its mission by safeguarding Pakistan’s coastal areas, spanning from Sir Creek to Jiwani, despite challenging internal and external security environments. Earlier, in his welcome address, Commander Coast highlighted the operational achievements of Coastal Command and presented a brief review of the activities undertaken during 2024. He also underscored command’s accomplishments in various operational, administrative, and welfare projects over the past year.

During the ceremony, the Chief Guest presented efficiency awards and trophies to the best-performing units of Pakistan Navy Coastal Command. The event was attended by a large number of senior serving and retired naval officers, civil dignitaries, and CPOs/sailors of Pakistan Navy.

28th annual parents’ day held at Cadet College Sanghar: The 28th Parents’ Day was held at Cadet College Sanghar (CCS), where Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Upon the arrival of Chief Guest, a smartly turned-out contingent of cadets presented a salute and the Guard of Honour.

While addressing the ceremony, the Naval Chief lauded efforts of the teaching faculty and administration for providing excellent training facilities to the cadets and for their outstanding achievements in the annual board results. He commended the Sindh Government’s continued financial support toward the development and progression of this esteemed institute in Pakistan. The Chief Guest also appreciated the efforts of HQ COMKAR in ensuring high standards of academic excellence and character building at Cadet College Sanghar.

Earlier, the Principal of the College, Commodore Zeeshan Ali, presented the Annual Report – 2024 and highlighted the exceptional performance of cadets in academics, sports, and co-curricular activities. Later, the Chief Guest presented prizes to the winners for their outstanding overall performance during the year. Ex-Cadet Faheem Ahmed and Ex-Cadet Sahib Khan clinched the highest prizes of the Stick of Honour and the Badge of Honour, respectively. Ex-Cadet Junaid Babar was awarded the Quaid-e-Azam Medal for Best Academic Performance. Meanwhile, Cadet Muhammad Aziz received the award for Best Sportsman, and Cadet Muhammad Ali was declared Best Debater for 2024.

The event featured a parade, PT show, Tiger Squad drill, and tent pegging, which were thoroughly enjoyed by all attendees, and the cadets’ performance was widely lauded. The Chief Guest also visited Science, Arts, and Cultural Exhibition presented by the cadets and appreciated their efforts and hard work. The ceremony was attended by senior civil and military officials, members of the board of governors, and a large number of cadets’ parents.