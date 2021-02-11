Pak Navy releases song #callofpeace on occasion of multinational naval exercise Aman 2021

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Navy has released a special song in connection with the multinational naval exercise Aman 2021.

The song ‘Call of Peace’ is an amalgamation of Urdu and English languages.

According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, the song gives a message to the peace loving nations to get united on one platform for the joint cause of peace.

The song while welcoming the world countries for joining the Aman Exercise, accentuates the resolve of Pakistan Navy for promotion of peace.

