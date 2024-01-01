Pak Navy takes over command of CTF-150 for 13th time

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : Pakistan Navy has taken over the command of Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150) for the 13th time.

An impressive change of command ceremony was held at Headquarters US NAVCENT, Bahrain. Commodore Asim Sohail Malik of Pakistan Navy assumed the Command from Capt Mathews of Royal Canadian Navy.

Speaking on the occasion, Commodore Asim Sohail Malik assured that his team is fully geared up to efficiently shoulder this prestigious responsibility to contribute towards Maritime Security and Stability in the region. He said Pakistan Navy is committed to working with coalition navies for ensuring peace and stability within the Area of Responsibility.