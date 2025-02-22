Pak Navy to conduct Exercise Sea Guard-II this month

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Navy is conducting Exercise Sea Guard 2025 Edition II from 24th to 28th of this month.

The Exercise is being conducted to evaluate the existing security procedures through all stakeholders in Pakistan’s maritime region.

In his special message on the occasion of Exercise Sea Guard 2025, Commander Coast, Rear Admiral Faisal Amin has said that Pakistan’s coastal belt, spanning over a thousand kilometers, is enriched with invaluable natural resources.

He said along with these natural resources, various maritime challenges also arise, including illegal fishing, narcotics smuggling, human trafficking, and climate change.

In 2013, the Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Center was established to provide a platform for all stakeholders in the maritime domain.

Rear Admiral Faisal Amin said more than fifty stakeholders participated in the Exercise Sea Guard 2024 which is a testament to their trust in the Pakistan Navy’s efforts toward the shared objective of maritime security.

He said this exercise will serve as a milestone in enhancing joint operational capabilities and addressing emerging challenges to maritime security.