Pak-Oman bilateral relations deep rooted: President

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan attaches immense importance to its fraternal relations with Oman.

He was talking to the Minister for Endowment and Religious Affairs of Oman, Abdullah Bin Muhammad bin Abdullah Assalmi, who called on him in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

The President said Pakistan’s bilateral relations with Oman are deep rooted in common culture, shared history and heritage. He also underlined the need to upgrade bilateral cooperation across all areas of common interest, especially trade and investment.

The President emphasized that peace in the region was pivotal for the progress and development of both the countries.

He also stated that Pakistan could provide both unskilled and highly professional manpower in various fields including Medicine, Engineering, Information Technology, Accountancy, Education and Technical workers.

He stressed that relevant departments from both countries should focus on student exchange programmes, joint research projects, split Ph.D. programmes, post-doctorate research and joint seminars.