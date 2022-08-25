Pak-Qatar have clear future vision with new opportunities: PM

DOHA (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that Pakistan and Qatar had a clear vision of the future with new opportunities and greater awareness to upgrade bilateral relations, particularly the economic cooperation.

As the prime minister headed back to homeland after his maiden two-day official visit to Qatar, wrote on Twitter mentioned the conclusion of his “important” trip he made at the invitation of Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

“Heading back to Pakistan today after the conclusion of my important trip to Qatar. Thank you to the government & people of Qatar, especially my brother HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for the warm welcome and excellent hospitality,” the prime minister tweeted. Explaining the two “noteworthy” aspects of his visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said firstly Pakistan and Qatar had a clear vision of the future which offered new opportunities and avenues in a swiftly changing world. Secondly, he said there was a greater awareness between the two countries of the need for upgrading the bilateral relations by making economic cooperation the pivot of bilateral ties.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday departed here for Islamabad after concluding his two-day official visit to Qatar.

The prime minister and his delegation were seen off by Qatar's Minister of Transport Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti at the Doha airport.

The prime minister and his delegation were seen off by Qatar’s Minister of Transport Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti at the Doha airport.

During the visit, the prime minister met the Amir of Qatar, the Qatari prime minister, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Investment Authority and a delegation of Qatar Business Association.

Owing to the prime minister’s successful interactions with Amir, other leadership and business heads, the Qatar Investment Authority is planning to invest $3 billion in different sectors of Pakistan. During the meetings with Amir and the Qatari prime minister, both the countries agreed to increase institutional coordination besides enhancing cooperation in agriculture, food and energy sectors. The two leaderships also agreed to encourage Qatar’s investment in the fields of renewable energy, tourism and hospitality sectors.

The prime minister addressed a Pakistan-Qatar Trade and Investment Roundtable Conference attended by top Qatari business and corporate heads as well as Pakistan’s business community in Qatar. He also visited FIFA World Cup Stadium 974 where he appreciated the sports facilities as well as the unique building design, expressing good wishes for the Qatari leadership and people for hosting the mega sports event.

