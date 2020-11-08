Pak-Russia Special Forces drill kicks off

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The two-week long joint counter terrorism exercise DRUZHBA-V of Pakistan and Russian Federation Special Forces has started at Tarbela on Sunday.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Major General Babar Iftikhar, in a tweet said “Pak-Russian Federation Special Forces are participating in two weeks long counter terrorism exercise.”

The National anthems of both countries were played at the start of the ceremony, he added.

The ceremony was attended by Russian ambassador to Pakistan, Mr Danila Ganich. Senior officials from both the armies were present on the occasion.

Previously, on Thursday, the press release of Inter-Services Public Relations Pakistan confirmed that, the Russian Federation Special Forces’ contingent Thursday arrived in Pakistan for 2-week long joint exercise called as DRUZHBA-5.

The exercise was aimed at sharing both armies experiences in counter terrorism domain, said an Inter Services Public Relations press release. Sky diving and hostage rescue operations would be the highlights of exercise DRUZHBA, it added.

Earlier in September, a contingent of the Pakistani armed forces participated in the opening ceremony of the multinational military exercise titled “Kavkaz-2020” in Astrakhan, Russia.

The joint drill exercises between Russian Special Forces and Pakistan soldiers called Druzhba (friendship) are held every year. The joint drill exercises between the two countries are seen as a positive step towards strengthening military cooperation.

The DRUZHBA 5 exercises will continue till November 21.

In addition to this, Russian’s Southern Military District has also divulged that more than 150 military personnel would take part in the drills, 70 of this personnel belong from Special Forces.

The exercises are a result of nearly month-long preparations.

Experts say that, these exercises are a signal regarding stable growth in the relationship between the two countries; these ties were formerly strained due to Cold War rivalries that continued for decades.