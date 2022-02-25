Pak-Russia ties, the way forward

A high-level Pakistani delegation led by Prime Minister Imran Khan had paid a two-day official visit to the Russian Federation on 23-24 February 2022. During the visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan had a Summit meeting with President Vladimir V. Putin on Thursday. According to details, the two leaders held wide-ranging consultations on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest. During the meeting with the Russian President, Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed the importance of the Pakistan-Stream Gas Pipeline as a flagship economic project between Pakistan and Russia and also discussed cooperation on energy-related projects. The Prime Minister underscored Pakistan’s commitment to forging a long-term, multidimensional relationship with Russia. According to details, the Pakistani side held delegation-level talks with Deputy Prime Minister for Energy of Russia, Alexander Novak, and discussed bilateral cooperation in the energy sector. The two sides discussed a gambit of bilateral subjects including the construction of the Pakistan-Stream, trade, and investment, the Kashmir dispute, the rising trend in extremism and Islamophobia, the situation in Afghanistan, regional issues including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Pakistan Russia bilateral relations had been mired due to divergent policies of the two nations during the cold war, however, after the United States’ marriage with India in the late 90s, Pakistan and Russia energized their economic ties, defense, and security cooperation after former Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Ashfaq Parvez Kayani visit to Moscow in 2012. Pak-Russia cooperation was further strengthened by Pakistan’s inclusion in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and participation in bilateral and multilateral activities at the SCO forum. Pakistan and Russia had actively worked for a peaceful transition in Afghanistan during the recent past and are still endeavoring to mitigate the humanitarian crisis in the country. According to reports, this is the first bilateral visit by a Pakistani Prime Minister to Russia after a gap of 23 years and is being viewed as a historic step to renew relations between the two countries. Although, the visit comes at a critical juncture when a Russia-Ukraine conflict broke hours before the landing of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Moscow and the global community was swearing Putin for his aggression against the weak neighbour. However, the Prime Minister of Pakistan did not pause or shortcut his visit to Russia that was scheduled months before the Ukrainian crisis.

The visit was very important from Pakistan’s perspective which aims at forging a long-term strategic partnership with Russia to boost its economic and military relations with a major power in the region. Pakistan also gives much importance to the construction of the Pakistan Stream, an 1100 kilometers long gas pipeline from Port of Karachi to Kasur, which is not possible without the financial and technical assistance of the Russian Federation. Although Russia has a lot in its basket for Pakistan, hence the Russian invasion against Ukraine has changed the global geopolitical matrix, and the retaliatory massive economic sanctions against Russia by the US and allies may affect other nations dealing with the Kremlin. The current global situation warrants extreme caution and a calibrated move by Pakistan because it cannot afford to partner with any of the blocs whether by choice or coercion. Pakistan must adopt a neutral, open, and kinetic foreign policy to protect its territorial sovereignty, security, and economic interests in the region and beyond.