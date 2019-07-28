Pak Sailors win more medals in COAS Int’l Open Sailing C’ship

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistani sailors dominated the medal table as curtains were drawn on the 2nd Chief of the Air Staff International Open Sailing Championship, being held at PAF yacht club, Karachi.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force was the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony.

Speaking at the occasion, the air chief said that flawless conduct of this competition is the manifestation of PAFs commitment in promoting healthy activities, not only at national level but also at international level.

The Air Chief expressed special gratitude to the International players for their participation in the championship and said that PAF would provide all out support for the promotion of water sports in the country.

Later on, the Chief Guest gave away medals to the winners and runner ups. The 2nd CAS International Open Sailing Championship comprised of four sailing Classes (Laser standard , Laser radial, Optimist, RSX), out of which 03 sailing classes were of Sailing category and one was of wind surfing.

In RSX category gold and silver medals were grabbed by Pakistan’s Raja qasim Abbas and M.sajjad, while bronze medal was won by Mami Safouan of Tunisia.

In Laser standard category, all medals were clinched by Pakistani sailors, namely M.Tanveer, Muzammil Hussain and Najeeb-Ullah. In Laser radial category gold medal was won by Khairunneeta Mohd Afendy of Malaysia, while silver and bronze medals were secured by Pakistan’s Hana Fatima Asad and Marium Asad Ali, respectively.

In Optimist category, gold and silver medals were won by Master Panna Boonnak and Miss Thorfun Boonnak of Thailand, while Bronze medal was won by M. Abdullah Akram of Pakistan.

The championship was played from 23- 27 July, in which 57 sailors and officials from seventeen countries (including Pakistan Sailing Team) participated.

PAF Yacht club is the best venue for sailing in Pakistan, also known as pioneer institution in the country to promote this exhilarating sport. The Club has been organizing national and international events in collaboration with Pakistan Sailing Federation.