Pak soldier embraces martyrdom

RAWALPINDI (APP): A soldier of Pakistan Army on Sunday embraced martyrdom while valiantly fighting terrorists amid fire exchange that took place between terrorists and the Army troops in general area Datta Khel of North Waziristan District.

The Army troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received Sunday.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Shahzaib Imtiaz (age 25 years, resident of Kotli Sattian) who having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat (martyrdom).

The area clearance was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over death of sepoy Shahzaib Imtiaz who embraced shahadat during an exchange of firing with terrorists in Dattakhel, North Waziristan.

The president said that entire nation was united in the fight against terrorism and expressed the resolve that fight against this scourge would continue till its complete elimination, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release. Paying tribute to Imtiaz’s great sacrifice, the president also prayed for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

