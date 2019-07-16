Pak squash players bagged 68 medals from 2017 to 2019

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan squash players have bagged a total of 68 medals in various international tournaments in two years from 2017 to 2019.

In a statement issued here by Pakistan Squash Federation, the players grabbed as many as 33 gold, 18 silver and 17 bronze medals in various international tournaments. Abbas Zeb for won four gold and a silver medal in Asian Junior Individual and Team Championship and at Qatar and Doha Championship in 2017-2019.

Zeeshan Zeb bagged one silver and two bronze medals in Borneo Junior and Penang Junior and at Qatar and Doha Championship in 2018-2019. Abdul Malik grabbed a bronze medal at Asian Junior Championship in 2017. Uzair Rasheed attained one gold, silver and bronze medal each at Qatar and Doha Championship in 2017-2018.

Haris Qasim clinched four gold, two silver and a bronze medal at Qatar and Doha Championship , Asian Junior Individual and Team Championship from 2017-2019. Farhan Hashmi took two gold and a bronze medals at Qatar and Doha Championship and Asian Junior Team Championship in 2018-2019.

Uzair Shoukat got one gold, two silver and bronze medals each at Qatar and Doha Championship and KL Junior in 2017-2018. Khushal Riaz grabbed a bronze medal at Borneo Junior in 2018. Asadullah Khan bagged three gold, one silver and bronze medal each at Qatar and Doha Championship, Asian Junior Championship and KL Junior in 2017-2018. Ashan Irfan won a gold medal at Scottish Junior in 2018. Junaid Khan got a gold medal at Qatar Junior Championship 2018.

Hamza Khan took seven gold, two silver and bronze medals each at Qatar and Doha Championship, British Junior , KL Junior, Borneo Junior, Penang Junior Asian Individual and Asian Team Championship from 2017-2019. Muhammad Ammad attained two gold and a bronze medal at Qatar and Doha Championship and Borneo Junior in 2018. Hammad Khan took one gold and a bronze medal each at Qatar and Doha Squash Championship 2018.

Noor Zaman grabbed three gold medals at Borneo Junior and Qatar and Doha Championship 2018. Huzaifa Zahid took one silver and bronze medal each at Qatar and Doha Championship 2019. Yasin Khattak bagged one bronze medal at Penang Junior Championship 2018. Anas Ali Shah grabbed one gold and silver medal each at Asian Junior Individual Championship and Scottish Junior 2018.

Humam took a silver medal at US Junior Championship 2018. Abdullah Nawaz won one gold and bronze medal each at Qatar and Doha Championship 2019. Sakhiullah attained one gold and silver medal each at Qatar and Doha Championship 2019. Farhan Zaman, Asim Khan, Tayyab Aslam, Amaad Fareed bagged one silver medal each in Asian Senior Team Championship 2018.