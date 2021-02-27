Pak. stands for peac: DG ISPR

F.P Report

RAWALPINDI: Operation Swift Retort 27th Feb, 2019 was testament that Pak Armed Forces, with support of the nation, would always defend the motherland against all threats,

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on the second anniversary of the Operation on Saturday.

While praising courage armed forces, ISPR DG on Saturday commented that it was not the numerical strength of the armed forces that gave nation dominance over its adversary in wars rather the valour and determination of a resilient nation that achieves victory in the end.

According to the official tweet of DG, he stated that “It is not the numbers but courage and will of a resilient nation that triumphs in the end, he also said that “Pakistan stands for peace but when challenged, shall respond with full might.”