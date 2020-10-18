Pak T20 Cup – nine breach Covid bubble

Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has admitted to being “disturbed and disappointed” after nine players – including three from the national team – and three officials were found to have violated Covid-19 protocols at their hotel in Rawalpindi during the ongoing National T20 Cup.

Though Covid-19 tests eventually carried out on the nine players all returned negative, the PCB said their transgressions were “completely unacceptable” and that anyone else found guilty of breaching the bio-secure bubble at the hotel would be expelled from the tournament immediately.

“The PCB is disturbed and disappointed that some senior players and officials have breached the bio-secure bubble during the National T20 Cup,” Nadeem Khan, the director of PCB’s High Performance Centre, said. “In doing so, they have put at risk the integrity of the tournament and health and safety of their colleagues.

“This is completely unacceptable to the PCB and following meetings with the concerned players and their team officials, it has been agreed there will be zero tolerance for future breaches and those violating the protocols will be expelled from the ongoing and future tournaments.

“I expect the players and officials to show responsibility as the world is watching and international cricket is standing at our doorstep. Their irresponsible actions can put into jeopardy all the efforts of the PCB in organising and inviting sides during these challenging Covid-19 times.”

It is understood that the 12 individuals picked up the costs of the tests, besides receiving warnings for their actions.