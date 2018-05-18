Pak teams to play in Baseball Championship

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Baseball Federation of Asia has announced the names of participating teams of BFA U12 Baseball Championship and BFA U18 Baseball Championship. Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Federation Baseball, said here on Thursday that Pakistan U12 Baseball Team will participate in 10th BFA U12 Asian Baseball Championship 2018 schedule to be held in Taiwan from August 13 – 19. The Participating teams are Japan, Korea, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan.

He added that 12th BFA U18 Asian Baseball Championship 2018 scheduled to be held from September 3 – 10 in Miyazaki Japan. Participating teams are Japan, Korea, Chinese Taipei, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Syed Fakhar Shah said that Pakistan Federation Baseball had organised National Inter-School Baseball Championship for selecting best players.

