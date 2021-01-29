Pak to be made a industrial, agro-based economy: PM

SAHIWAL (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the government was taking steps to ensure sustainable economic growth by promoting industrial and agro-based economy.

Addressing here at the ceremony of cheque distribution under Ehsaas programme and provision of tractors under Kamyab Jawan programme, the Prime Minister said that the government was collaborating with China in learning techniques in agriculture under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Prime Minister said Pakistan, particularly Punjab had immense potential in development in agriculture and livestock sectors, which could be exploited for the benefit of people.

He said that due to prudent policies of the government, the industrial units in Gujranwala, Sialkot and Faisalabad industries experienced boom even during the pandemic.

He announced that every household across Punjab would get health insurance worth Rs 0.7 million by December.