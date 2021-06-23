‘Pak-Turk cooperation to bring positive impact on regional peace, stability’

F.P. Report

ANKARA: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday said terming Turkey as one of the key Muslim countries in the region said Pakistan-Turkey cooperation would have positive impact on regional peace and stability.

The army chief on a day-long official visit to Turkey called on Turkish Minister of National Defence General Hulusi Akar (R) wherein Commander Turkish General Staff General Yasar Guler, and Commander of the Turkish Land Forces General Umit Dundar were also present, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan peace process and bilateral defence and security cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The COAS acknowledged the Turkish engagements with Pakistan especially the ongoing efforts for continuing the positivity for peace in the region.

The dignitaries on the occasion appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace and stability, especially the Afghan peace process and pledged to continue working for better relations between two brotherly countries.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was also presented with a ‘Guard of Honour’ by a smartly turned out military contingent.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said the emerging geo-strategic paradigm in the region necessitated Pakistan and Azerbaijan to have close cooperation and collective response against common challenges.

The Chief of Army Staff made these remarks during his official visit of Republic of Azerbaijan where he called on Minister of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan Colonel General Eyvazov Vilayat Suleyman Oglu, Chief of State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan Colonel General Elchin Guliyev and Chief of State Security Service Colonel General Ali Naghi Oglu Naghiyev at Baku, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received.

The COAS also reiterated for increased mutually beneficial engagements at all levels and forums.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation, regional peace and stability and cooperation in energy, trade and connectivity projects between both brotherly countries were discussed.

The dignitaries also acknowledged high standards of professionalism of the Pakistan Army and contributions for conflict prevention in the region especially efforts for bringing peace in Afghanistan.