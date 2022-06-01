Pak-Turk ties embedded in common cultural, religious: PM

ANKARA (Agencies): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pak-Turk relations are embedded in common cultural, religious and spiritual heritage transcen-ding boundaries of time, geography and politics.

Addressing a joint news conference along with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Wednesday, he said high-level strategic cooperation have become instrumental to explore Pak-Turk shared interest.

He welcomed announcement from Turkish Pres-ident to hold next session of high level meeting in Isl-amabad in the month of Se-ptember. The Prime Mini-ster said a strong business delegation is also visiting Pakistan next June.

He expressed hope that people from Turkey will invest in sectors like e-commerce, tourism, education, infrastructure and hydro power generation.

Related