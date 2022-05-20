Sher Afzal

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the multi-dimensional cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey in the areas of defence, foreign policy and public welfare was touching new heights of friendship for the benefit of the two peoples.

Addressing here at the launch of PNS BADAR – the third ship under the framework of Turkey’s National Ship Project (MILGEM), the prime minister said the cooperation between Pakistan Navy and the Turkish defence companies would lead to further strengthening of relations between the two brotherly countries.

The ceremony held at the Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works was attended by Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi and a large number of naval officers from Pakistan and Turkey.

Sharif said the launch of PNS BADAR would enhance the maritime activities at the Karachi Port and Port Qasim, thus leading to the development of financial and industrial progress.

He said the launch of the ship was a “moment of pride for the entire Pakistani nation and the naval forces of the two countries” and appreciated the efforts of the Naval Chief, his team and the defence minister.

He said the government of Pakistan was committed to expanding multifarious infrastructure to ensure economic connectivity in the country and emphasized that cooperation with Turkey would yield positive results.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded Turkey for always being a great supporter of the sovereignty of Pakistan.

The prime minister, in delegation level talks with Turkish Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar, extended his heart-felt gratitude to the government and the people of Turkey for their strong commitment in helping Pakistan develop robust institutions like Karachi Shipyard, which has been transformed into a profit-earning organization over the years due to the Turkish support.

He highly appreciated the deep-rooted strategic cooperation between the two brotherly countries in all fields, including shipbuilding, engineering, solid waste management and transport.

The prime minister also thanked the government and the people of Turkey for their unwavering support to Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue at all international fora.