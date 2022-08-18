Pak-UK return deal and Patel’s villainy

According to British media, UK’s Home Secretary Priti Patel has signed a major new agreement with Pakistani authorities that will return Pakistani national criminals and immigration offenders from the UK to Pakistan.

According to the details, this agreement is a part of the UK’s New Plan for Immigration which aims at returning foreign national immigration seekers, overstayers, and abusers of the UK’s immigration policies by using legal provisions, appeals, and claims under the British immigration laws. While addressing the signing ceremony of the returning agreement, British Home Secretary, Priti Patel said that she has no remorse for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UK. According to her, the British public has quite rightly had enough of people abusing the UK’s laws and gaming the system in a way that no one can’t restrict them.

Priti Patel, an Indian-origin British Politician and UK Home Secretary is vigorously working to introduce stringent reforms in the British immigration regime, domestic laws, and social liberties that will not only put a curb on immigration influx but also changed British society entirely. Previously, she repatriated thousands of immigrants to Rwanda and hundreds of Pakistanis overstayers and asylum seekers through a chartered flight to Pakistan, whom the Pakistani government refused to admit because of the absence of any bilateral agreement between the two countries. After that UK Home Department was stressing Pakistan to sign a reciprocal agreement that will largely serve British interests for repatriating Pakistanis involved in minor crimes in the UK but this agreement did not allow the extradition of a Pakistani or a dual national from Great Britain to Pakistan.

Interestingly, Priti Patel concluded agreements with a few countries including Rawana, Pakistan, India, and others under the UK’s new Immigration Plan, however, she was smart enough in dealing with his country of origin and struck a landmark Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement with India instead of a return deal under the so-called UK’s New Immigration Plan. According to details, the UK-India migration Mobility accord will support the people to live and work in both countries. Apparently, Patel toed the traditional bias of her ancestors toward Pakistan, however why the Pakistani government was unable to protect the genuine rights of its citizens.