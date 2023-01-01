Pak urges Afghan govt to act against banned outfits

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan urges Afghan interim Authorities to act against banned terror outfits having hideouts in its country. While responding to a media query at her weekly news briefing on Friday, Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan had been consistently urging the Afghan government to take action against those banned terror outfits having hideouts in Afghanistan.

According to the Spokesperson, the terror outfits enjoying safe havens inside Afghanistan are continuously targeting Pakistani security Forces, and innocent public and causing a law and order situation in the country. Zahra stressed that Afhan action against banned organizations would be crucial in preventing their future attacks inside Pakistan.

While answering another question regarding the recent statements of the former US Diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad and other lawmakers, the spokesperson said that Pakistan is a democratic country with a well matured political system and no statement and intervention from abroad could influence public opinion in Pakistan.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was of the view that social media is an open platform and the personal assertion/ opinion of any individual does not merit a response from the government of Pakistan. While commenting on Pak-China bilateral relations, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch told the journalists that the third round of Pakistan China bilateral Political Conscultation successfully culminated in Beijing in recent days.

According to her, the two sides agreed to expand their political and security cooperation, along with the promotion of bilateral trade, tourism, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts to further explore the potential avenues of bilateral cooperation between the two. Countries. Ms. Balich also confirmed the reports regarding roll over of Pakistan’s loan worth $ 2 billion by China.

The Spokesperson hailed the Chinese decision and noted that Pakistan and China are all-weather partners, both nations always consult each other in all matters, while China has always come to Pakistan’s assistance whenever needed including in this difficult economic situation. While responding to a media query regarding the CPEC, the Spokesperson said that Pakistan and China are agreed to expand China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to other countries and entities as and when applicable because the CPEC is a flagship project of the Chinese multi-billion dollar magnificent Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) aims at boosting regional connectivity and trade.

According to Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, a Pakistani delegation has attended the meeting of the SCO defense working group, while the decision regarding the participation of senior political leadership at the Defense or Foreign Minister level has not been made so far. While commenting on the human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and mainland India, the Spokesperson called on India to stop suppression of human rights defenders and journalist and up holding of global human rights standards, along with freedom of expression and Assemly which is the fundamental rights of every human being men and women.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch expressed grief over recent terror attacks in KP and tribal area and urged the Afhan government to fulfill its responsibility under the global law and Doha agreement by squeezing it’s land for terrorists organizations, so the recent wave of terrorism could be eliminated in it’s early stage.