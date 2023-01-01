‘Pak-US Economic Alliance to draw two countries together’

WASHINGTON (Agencies): Chairman House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul has said that economic alliance between United States and Pakistan would bring the two countries closer to each other.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee of the United States is responsible for oversight and legislation relating to foreign assistance; national security developments affecting foreign policy; strategic planning and agreements; arms control and disarmament issues; the United States Agency for International Development; the Foreign Assistance Act; public diplomacy, including international communication, information policy, international education, and cultural programs; and other important matters. “I think the more trade and economic investment we can have together, the closer the ties between our two nations”, he said.

“We have a security alliance, a security partnership, but we also need to have an economic alliance and that would draw our two countries together.” “You don’t choose your neighbors but you can choose your friend. We always want Pakistan and United States to be friends.”

Talking to a media person after attending BBQ Reception and Mango Festival, hosted by Ambassador Masood Khan at the Embassy of Pakistan, Congressman McCaul said that Pakistan is located in a difficult part of the world. Referring to Afghanistan, the issue of refugees and the menace of terrorism, he said that “it is in our best interests to have a strong alliance and be strong partners with Pakistan.”

Talking about the quality and the taste of Pakistani mangoes, Congressman McCaul said that Pakistani mangoes were the finest, the best. “The hospitality is fantastic,” he added. Later, Ambassador Masood Khan also had a meeting with Chairman Michael McCaul at the Embassy.

“It was a pleasure to receive Honorable Michael McCaul @RepMcCaul, Chairman House Foreign Affairs Committee, at Pakistan Embassy. Discussed ways to strengthen Pak-US ties. Wish him more success!” tweeted the Ambassador.