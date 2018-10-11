Pak-US engagements increased under PM Imran led govt: FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal has said that relations between Pakistan and United States were improving under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This he said during his weekly press briefing on Thursday. Regarding the recent visit of US Secretary of State on Afghan reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, Dr Faisal has said that Islamabad has conveyed clear message to US that it will take all possible steps in good faith to facilitate the political settlement in Afghanistan.

FO Spokesperson added that engagements with the US have increased since the assumption of the present government.

While commenting on the recent India-Russia air defense system deal, Dr Faisal said that the countries which are providing weapons to India should make sure that their assistance does not disturb balance of power in the region.

He pointed out that human and economic development is the stated policy and manifesto of the present government and by indulging in the arms race, the resources cannot be diverted to the development.

The spokesperson, however also made it clear that Pakistani nation and the armed forces are fully ready to respond to any aggression.

Regarding continuing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, Dr Faisal said, “Indian forces are attempting to harass Kashmiris.”

Further, condemning the arrests of Hurriyat leaders, the FO spokesperson said, “Polls in the occupied region are fake and will not benefit India.”

Dr Faisal also spoke about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and said that the government held talks with Saudi Arabia for investment in the project.

“We also welcome other countries to invest in special economic zones under CPEC,” he added.

The FO spokesperson also clarified, “CPEC projects are not under reviews and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement in this regard was misconstrued.”

