Pak-US partnership

The US Assistant to secretary Defense Dana White, during a regular briefing held at Pentagon on Friday, expressed the hope that Pakistan will be a partner in safeguarding the region and would “do more” to uphold regional peace in South Asia. In the context of security situation she acknowledged that Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism but in the same breath alleged that Pakistan and Afghanistan have also sponsored terror.

The US has never appreciated Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices in its selfless partnership with the former in combating global terrorism. It has been more inclined to accept the Indian narrative. Its allegations have been refuted multiple times by the country’s top civil and military hierarchy. Pakistan over the years has carried out comprehensive counter-insurgency operation in tribal areas, once a hotbed of militancy. It has been successful in restoring the writ of the state and eliminating terrorist safe heavens on its soil. The ongoing operation of Radul Fasad demonstrates Pakistan’s determination to take its fight against terrorism to logical end. Hence, the US repeated insistence on its demand of doing more in Afghanistan is not appropriate.

Responding to question about the former disqualified Prime Minster Nawaz Sharif controversial statement regarding 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Dana White gave an equivocal reply. She described it an “inflection point for the country.”Ms. White reiterated that the US expects more from Pakistan and hopes it will play a major role in maintain peace. The phraseology of “inflection point” has more than one implication. It may mean that the United States has accepted the fallacious charge sheet of the former Prime Minster against the state. Pakistan was placed on FATF watch list on the proposal moved by the US. If it is not removed from the grey-list of countries having weaker counterterrorism policy then the terminology used by her implies a veiled warning. It may also have positive connotation which remains to be seen.

Apparently the US administrations over the past 18 years have pretended to have zero tolerance for all the terror groups but the ground realties tell a different story. It has quite recently shot down Pakistan’s proposal to place one of the most wanted terrorist on the United Nations Sanctions Committee list. In July last, Pakistan requested the UN Security Council Sanction Committee for the listing of Jamaat.ul Ahrar (JUA) Umer Khalid Khurasani, aka Abdul Wali, since his outfit has already been banned. The Committee took up Pakistan’s request recently only to be turned down after the US raised objections to it. This is a clear manifestation of double standards on the part of the United States in its war against global terrorism and shows a clear disregard for Pakistan’s sacrifices in war on terror. It has also not used its military might against IS (Daesh) in Afghanistan.

The failure to put Umer Khorasani on UN Security Council Sanction Committee list and nose dive in relations with the US points to the inherent weakness of country’s foreign policy. Leader of the opposition in Senate Sherry Rahman, who has also served as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States, condemned the UN Security Council failure to place on its sanction list the chief of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar. She said that government needs to explain the actual situation to the parliament. Senator Sherry Rahman said the government’s indifferent attitude is clearly evident by the fact that it has no concern to prioritize the national interest and security issues.

It is a bitter fact that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif put foreign policy on the backburners and did not appoint a full time foreign minister for four years. After his ouster from the corridors of power Khwaja Muhammad Asif was made foreign minster. He made some fruitful efforts on the foreign policy front. But after his disqualification diplomatic inertia has returned to the foreign office. The incumbent Prime Minster and his cabinet colleagues are more focused on defending the image of their banned for life political boss and the controversies that he is fond of generating at the expense of national interest.

