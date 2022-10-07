Pak-US relations gains positive momentum: FO

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan-US relations had gained positive momentum which is clearly evident from the ongoing intense engagements, visits, meetings, and interactions at various levels. It was shared by Foreign Office Spokesperson, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad during his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Friday.

While responding to a media query regarding Pak-US relations, Asim said that Pakistan’s official position vis-a-vis regional and global issues is well known to its friends and partnering nations and the bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States are on an upward trajectory. According to the Spokesperson, the current positive and healthy engagement is in the interest of both nations and the two countries will equally benefit from it.

While answering another question regarding Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Asim said that India failed to suppress the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people despite the ruthless use of military force and the Indian regime is now using coercive means including blocking trade to punish the poor farmers in the valley.

Asim Iftikhar urged the global community to hold India accountable for its unashamed prosecution of innocent Kashmiri Muslims and play its role in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute according to the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council (UNSC).

The Spokesperson also expressed Pakistan’s serious concerns regarding the inhumane treatment met by Hurriyat Leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Yasin Malik, and Altaf Ahmad Shah, who are currently in Indian detention and facing harassment, intimidation, and denied medical treatment, visiting the mosque to say a prayer and deliver a sermon, etc.

Related