Pak-US strong ties must for regional stability: Fawad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has that the good relations between Pakistan and United States is very important for the stability of region.

Information minister said this while responding to US President Donald Trump’s recent statement on relationship with Pakistan, underscored the importance of better ties between the two countries for regional stability.

President Trump, speaking to reporters following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, said he looked forward to meeting “the new leadership of Pakistan” and wished for a “great relationship” with the country.

Fawad Chaudhry wrote; “Peace in Pakistan is linked to Afghanistan,” and adding “The role of United States is extremely important for stability in Afghanistan.”

He further added that improvement in Pakistan-US relations is important for regional stability. If US understand Pakistan’s importance and then moves forward, then matters will improve.

Trump’s remarks came as quite a contrast to to his stance exactly a year ago, when he had said the United States “foolishly gave Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years” and that Islamabad had “given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools”.