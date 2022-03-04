Pak-Uzbek vision for regional cooperation

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed satisfaction on an upward trajectory of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan during a joint press stakeout with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Islamabad on Thursday. According to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the trade between the two brotherly countries increased by 50 percent in the last year while joint ventures between the business communities of the two nations enhanced by 5 percent.

The Prime Minister informed the audience that his government has decided to resume direct flights between the two countries to improve connectivity and promote tourism and trade. The two leaders also reaffirmed the important role of the Termez-Mazar-e-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway project for the future of the region and agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of air, rail, and road connectivity. During the two-day visit of the Uzbek President, Pakistan and Uzbekistan have signed various agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) in the areas of culture, tourism, climate change, security, and connectivity besides the conclusion of a milestone agreement of the bilateral Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), aimed at promoting trade between the two nations.

Pakistan and Uzbekistan have completed three decades of their bilateral relations and are preparing to celebrate 2022 to mark the 30th anniversary of their bilateral relations. The bilateral relations of the two countries went through a crucial time during the past due to conflicting policies regarding Afghanistan, however, after the assumption of office by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the bilateral relations gained new momentum through enhanced cooperation, efforts for regional connectivity, and vast scopes of transit trade via Afghanistan. Presently, both Countries have a consensus of views over various issues at international and regional forums including UNO, SCO, OIC, and ECO. In fact, Landlocked Uzbekistan had been in dire need to reach the warm water seaports of Karachi and Gwadar similarly Pakistan remained eager to access the Central Asian Markets through Trans-Afghanistan trade routes. Earlier, Pakistan-Uzbekistan and Afghanistan had conceived the idea of Trans- Afghanistan Rail Service for trilateral and transit trade. This regional connectivity project would have far-reaching effects on regional economies because the project will provide a new transport and transit corridor for Central and South Asian states. The Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar route would not only connect Uzbekistan to the ports of Karachi and Gwadar but also will reduce the costs and delivery time. According to reports, Pakistan’s exports to Uzbekistan stood at $ 32.9 million during 2019, while Uzbekistan’s exports to Pakistan reached $ 95.6 million during this period. Pak-Uzbek bilateral trade does not have an impressive tally despite having an enormous potential for bilateral trade and investment. Needs an honest and dedicated leadership to achieve it.