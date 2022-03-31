Pak vs Aus: Babar Azam and co chase team’s highest ODI target to level series

LAHORE (AFP): Pakistan Thursday defeated Australia by six wickets in the second ODI at the Gaddafi Stadium to level the three-match series.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq’s sensational centuries were key to help Pakistan trump Australia.

The first ODI was won by Australia and the final ODI will be on Saturday — also in Lahore.

Australia had set a 349-run target for Pakistan and the Green Shirts chased the score in the 49th over to level the three-match series. This was Pakistan’s highest run chase in their ODI history.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-Ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Saud Shakeel

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: Muhammad Javed Malik (PAK)