Pak will continue to play its role in Afghan peace process: FM Qureshi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said that Pakistan will continue to play its positive role in Afghan peace process.

According to details, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad to discuss bilateral relations, Afghan peace process and other important issues.

On this occasion, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan played a pivotal role in brokering Afghan peace process and it will continue its positive efforts.

FM also stressed on the need of a plan for stepwise and respectful repatriation of Afghan refugees.

Meanwhile, Zalmay Khalilzad lauded Pakistan’s efforts for peace and support of Afghan refugees.