Pak will get out of economic difficulties

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday tweeted that the government was acutely aware of the impact caused by the hike in fuel prices, adding that the government was left with no choice but to raise the prices due to the deal which the PTI government had signed with the IMF.

The prime minister also said that he would take the nation into confidence on the specifics of the IMF-PTI deal soon. “We will get out of these economic difficulties, God Willing,” he added. “I wonder whether those who struck the worst ever deal with the IMF and took patently bad economic decisions have the conscience to face the truth,” he flayed.

“How can they pretend to be innocent when what the nation is going through is clearly their doing?” he added. He also stated that the government would soon bring all the details of the IMF-PTI deal before the people.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the Saudi leadership for ‘Road to Makkah’ project, expressed his satisfaction that thousands of Pakistani pilgrims would be facilitated under this initiative.

The prime minister was talking to ‘Road to Makkah’ project team, which led by Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy called on him here. Mansour Shahad S. Alotaibi from the Saudi Department of the General Directorate of Passports was also present in the meeting.

Welcoming the Saudi delegation, the prime minister reaffirmed that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy historic fraternal relations, which are marked by common understanding on all issues of mutual interest at regional and international level. He shared that the people and leadership of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in high esteem, and conveyed warm greetings to King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

While recalling consistent support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, the PM stated that the two countries have stood with each other through the vicissitudes of time. He assured full cooperation and support to the Saudi team for making the `Road to Makkah’ initiative a great success. He also expressed the hope that the initiative would be extended to other cities of Pakistan in future.

Thanking the Prime Minister for his government’s assistance to the Saudi team for the effective implementation of the initiative, the Saudi Ambassador expressed the desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries, especially in the realms of trade, development and investment. The ‘Road to Makkah’ is a Saudi initiative aimed at the completion of Saudi immigration and customs-related formalities before the departure of the pilgrims to perform Hajj, at the Islamabad International Airport. The Saudi team is in Pakistan for the facilitation of such pilgrims, prior to their departure to the Kingdom.

Social development, people’s welfare among govt’s priorities: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said social development, and the people’s welfare and betterment were among the government’s priorities. He was talking Advisor on Political Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam, who called on him here.

Former Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Yousaf was also present in the meeting during which the country’s political situation was discussed. Engineer Amir Muqam appreciated the federal government for the provision of cheaper wheat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as the measures being taken for development projects in the province.

PM directs early launch of work on Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway, The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review progress on the ongoing road projects of National Highway Authority: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday directed the authorities concerned to launch the construction work on Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway at the earliest. The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review progress on the ongoing road projects of National Highway Authority, also instructed to initiate construction of Thakot-Raikot section of Karakorum Highway, Babusar Tunnel and Khuzdar-Kuchlak road.

Calling for ensuring transparency in the process of awarding the contract, he also formed a nine-member committee to improve the procurement process. The committee would comprise federal communications minister, Managing Directed of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority and Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council.

The prime minister viewed that the country could no longer afford delay in the development projects as during last four years, a criminal negligence was shown to impede the course of development. He also instructed to seek the support from Pakistan’s embassies for verification of the international companies, as it was the responsibility of all relevant institutions to save the time and money of the country.

During the briefing, it was told that M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway was an important component of Karachi-Peshawar Motorway but it was delayed due to slow pace of work during the previous government.

Ex-Governor KP Mehtab Abbasi, Senator Javed Abbasi call on PM: Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor and chief minister Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and Senator Javed Abbasi called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Thursday. Matters relating to the development of Galiyat areas were discussed in the meeting.

The prime minister said the government would continue to play its role for the provision of health and education facilities as well as other projects of social development and the people’s welfare in Galiyat.

PM, minister discuss prevailing political situation, meeting with Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday held a meeting with Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif and discussed the prevailing overall political situation in the country. It was agreed in the meeting that collectively the allied political parties would overcome the economic crisis. Javed Latif appreciated the government’s measures to present a balanced budget in difficult conditions.

