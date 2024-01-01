Pak wins 2 medals in Bodybuilding Championship

Hungary (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan has won two medals in the European Bodybuilding and Physique Championship 2024, held in Hungary, marking a historic moment for the nation in this sport.

Competing for the first time at this prestigious event, Pakistan’s Arsalan Baig and Shehzad Qureshi won silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Arsalan Baig earned the silver medal in the Sports Physique category, showcasing remarkable dedication and skill.

Meanwhile, Shehzad Qureshi brought home the bronze medal in the 90-kilogram weight category.

Sohail Anwar, the Secretary of the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation, expressed immense pride and joy over this achievement.

“This is the first time Pakistan has participated in the European Bodybuilding Championship, and our athletes have won medals. It is a proud moment for the entire nation,” Anwar stated.

Adding to the celebratory spirit, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Hungary, Asif Hussain Memon, was present at the event.

He extended his support and encouragement to the Pakistani bodybuilders.