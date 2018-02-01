Pakhtun Qaumi Adalat: Residents approached PHC in two contrast writs

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Almost two writ petitions in contrast to each other regarding establishment of Pakhtun Qaumi Adalat (Pakhtun National Court) scheduled on 11th October at Khyber district by Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) at Peshawar High Court (PHC) seeking the court’s intervention in their own favor in the constitutional jurisdiction.

Resident challenged Pakhtunkhwa Qaumi Adalat: A resident of Khyber district named Khatir Ullah has filed a writ petition at PHC against establishment of Pakhtun Qaumi Adalat (Pakhtun National Court) in Khyber by PTM. The writ filed through Danyal Asad Chamkani advocate in which the federal and provincial governments, Inspector General Police and Manzoor Ahmed Pashteen made as respondents.

The writ argues that the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) system was in place in the former tribal areas but after the 25th Constitutional Amendment, these areas were merged into the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the judicial system was established, abolishing the FCR.

However, PTM’s establishment of a Pakhtun National Court on 11th October in Khyber district is illegal and unconstitutional, as it parallels the existing judicial system in Pakistan, the petition stated. The parallel judicial system means forum, functioning to the ordinary courts such judicial system prevalent in many countries including England, USA and Pakistan.

That on attaining independence in 1947, Pakistan inherited from British India a unified legal system and complete hierarchy of courts with defined and distinct jurisdiction at each level, however, some princely states and also acceded to Pakistan e.g. (Bahawalpur, Dir, Chitral, Swat etc.,). These states had independent judicial systems administering their own laws, added to this were the tribal or Frontier Districts they had never been made part of the main stream of the British Empire and were locked upon the Colonial powers as a source of perpetual, potential threats to the impartial Government, hence arose a need for the special laws aimed at the separation of crimes in the frontier districts, for this purpose, the infamous FCR 1901 was promulgated, the writ argued. The present Constitution as originally enacted in 1973, did not provide for the establishment of any forum or system could be termed as a parallel judicial system nor did the first seven amendments to the Constitution bring about such change although some did curtail civil liberties the incorporation of such system into the Constitution began during the Martial Law of 1977.

The history of FATA reforms can be traced back to 2009- 2011, when the Government of Pakistan introduced reforms in Tribal regions i.e. extension of Political Parties Order (PPO 2000) and amendments in the Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR). The Federal Government merged FATA into KP Province, aiming to introduce Political, economic, legal and administrative reforms and to bring the Tribal Areas at par with the rest of the Country, the writ stated.

The regular courts started functioning in the seven districts after the merger of Erstwhile FATA, into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and Peshawar High Court has on Feb 25 2019, posted 28 Judicial Officers of the District Judiciary including seven District and Sessions Judges, 14 Additional District and Sessions Judges and seven senior Civil Judges in these Districts. Even the inhabitants of those Districts could move the High court to get their Fundamental Rights.

The Pashtun Tahafooz Movement (PTM) which was founded in May 2014, and on 01.02.2018 the name of the movement was changed from Mehsood Tahafooz (Mehsood Protection Movement) to PTM. The movement mentioned above is trying to create, discord in the country along with ethnic lines and now they are going to established a parallel system of Justice in the name of Pakhtun National Courts in district Khyber for which a proper invitation given to the peoples of Pakhtunkhwa and the proper monogram has been introduce to settle the disputes amongst the Pashtuns.

The petition requests the court to declare the PTM’s Pakhtun National Court in Khyber and South Waziristan’s Razmak as illegal and suspend its proceedings until a final decision is made. The petitioner having no other alternate remedy to stop the function of the Pakhtun National Court, hence, approach PHC in this regard, the writ pleaded.

PTM approached PHC against police violence: another petition has been filed at PHC against the police’s shelling and violence on the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement’s (PTM) public court gathering in Khyber district. The petition filed by Zahid Ullah through Ali Azim Afridi advocate while the federal and provincial governments, chief secretary, inspector general police Pakhtunkhwa and deputy commissioner Khyber made as respondents in the writ petition.

The writ argues that the police’s shelling on a peaceful gathering in Khyber resulted in injuries to several citizens including the petitioner and is illegal. It asserts that peaceful assembly and protest are constitutional and legal rights of citizens.

The petitioners have requested the court to restrict police action, stop the police and other institutions from taking harsh actions against the petitioner and other citizens.

Moreover, the writ asked to direct respondents for provision of necessary information insofar cases registered against the petitioner/ the public citizenry vis-à-vis detention order(s)/ inquiries, if any. Restrain/prohibited the respondent(s); from carrying unrestricted adventure, in terms of teargassing, firing-upon the peaceful sit-ins/commoners; at the cost of disturbing peace and tranquility in the surroundings and suburbs of District Khyber, the writ stated. The argued to direct the respondents to ensure peaceful-living and safety of the petitioner/ public citizenry; being residents of district Khyber. Direct Principal Secretary to Chief Minister to intervene; given the disturbing law and order situation at the hands of public officials, working in the territorial jurisdiction of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.