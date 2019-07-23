Paki Navy Ship visits Port Sultan Qaboos, Muscat

F.P. Report

NORTH ARABIAN: Pakistan Navy Ship Shahjahan has visited Port Sultan Qaboos, Muscat as part of Overseas Deployment for Regional Maritime Security Patrols in North Arabian Sea.

According to Director General Public Relations of Pakistan Navy, the ship was given a warm welcome by the Royal Navy of Oman upon its arrival.

During stay at the port, the Commanding Officer PNS Shahjahan called on Base Commander Wudam Naval Base, Commodore Saif Bin Muhammad and conveyed sincere regards from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi to the Royal Navy of Oman.

He highlighted that the visit of PNS Shahjahan is a manifestation of the multifaceted long term collaboration that exists between the two navies.

Deployment of PNS Shahjahan in North Arabian Sea is primarily focused on fulfilling international obligations for ensuring safety and security of these waters for international shipping.