Pakistan administers 10m doses of Covid-19 vaccines

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday achieved a major milestone of administering ten million doses of Covid vaccine.

A ceremony to mark the achievement was held at the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar expressed satisfaction over the vaccination drive. We have a long way to go as our target is to inoculate 70 million people by the end of this year, he added.

He said about 300,000 to 350,000 people are signing up for vaccination daily.

The minister, who heads the NCOC, said the measures taken in the wake of third wave of Covid-19 have shown positive results and there is a visible reduction in the positivity ratio.

However, he pointed out, 300,000 patients are still in critical care and the threat is not over yet.

Asad Umar appealed to all sections of society to increasingly participate in the vaccination drive as it is the only way to lift all the Covid related restrictions in the country.