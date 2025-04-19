Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to boost high-level contacts

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed on the importance of maintaining high-level contacts for fostering long-term cooperation to promote peace and security in the region and beyond.

The understanding to this effect reached during a telephonic conversation between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction with the pace of progress made by the two sides in bilateral relations since the visit of the Deputy Prime Minister to Afghanistan on 19 April 2025, with a focus on trade, connectivity, economic cooperation, people-to-people contacts, and reactivating political consultative mechanisms.

The Deputy Prime Minister also briefed the Acting Afghan Foreign Minister on recent provocation and illegal and unilateral measures by India against Pakistan. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace and safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty.

On the occasion, the Acting Afghan Foreign Minister appreciated Pakistan’s proactive steps to ease trade and facilitate travel. He also extended an invitation to the Deputy Prime Minister to visit Afghanistan again.

The Acting Afghan Foreign Minister conveyed prayers and best wishes for the government and people of Pakistan.