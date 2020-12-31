Pakistan, Afghanistan all set to hold discussion on APTTCA

F.P Report

ISLAMABAD: On December 30th, Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to have more discussions and exchange of views on the Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade Coordination Authority (APTTCA).

The Ministry of Commerce on issued a press release after the final say of the 8th session of APTTCA, stating that the two sides held detailed discussions for the revision of APTTA in constructive and positive spirit where a lot of progress was made on the agenda.

The 8th APTTCA meeting was mutually inaugurated by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and Minister of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan Nisar Ahmad Faizi Ghoryani.

The 8th meeting of APTTCA was held in Islamabad from December 28 to 30, 2020.

During the talks on APTTA, the fruitful and comprehensive discussions were also held on Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and proposed sustenance markets.

Other than this MoU on Railway cooperation was also discussed.

While revealing more details on the meeting, the press statement has mentioned that Afghanistan delegation was led by Minister of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan Nisar Ahmad Faizi Ghoryani.

During the visit, the Afghan Minister had meetings with Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Private Sector of Pakistan.

The press release also mentioned that the meeting was co-chaired by Secretary of Pakistan Ministry of Commerce Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui, Deputy Minister of Irrigation and Natural Resources, Ministry of Agriculture Irrigation and Livestock, Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Hashmatullah Ghafoori.

Whereas the texts of the proposed drafts were earlier exchanged and discussed in the meeting between the two sides.

The authorities have also notified that after this meeting another meeting would be followed by on mutually agreed date and place to make further progress.