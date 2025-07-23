Pakistan, Afghanistan sign trade deal to cut tariffs on fruits and vegetables

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan have signed a formal trade agreement aimed at reducing tariffs on key agricultural exports, making fruits and vegetables more affordable in both countries.

Under the new deal, Pakistan will enjoy lower tariffs on four Afghan exports – grapes, pomegranates, apples, and tomatoes. This move is expected to bring down prices in local markets and boost cross-border trade.

In return, Afghanistan will get reduced tariffs on mangoes, oranges, bananas, and potatoes exported from Pakistan.

According to the agreement, the tariff rate will be slashed from 60 percent to 27 percent, offering much-needed relief to traders and consumers alike.

Officials from both sides hailed the deal as a win-win, saying it will help bring trade ties back on track and support farmers by giving their products easier access to each other’s markets.

Analysts believe the agreement could help curb rising food prices both in Pakistan and Afghanistan, especially in the summer season, when demand for fresh produce peaks.

“This is a step in the right direction,” said one trade official.