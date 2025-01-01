Pakistan, Afghanistan vow to foster mutually beneficial ties

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan have reaffirmed their commitment to fostering mutually beneficial relations.

This came at delegation level talks between the two countries in Kabul. Pakistani side was led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and the Afghan side by its Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The two sides agreed on the importance of maintaining high-level engagement.

The discussions encompassed a comprehensive range of topics pertaining to bilateral relations, underscoring the need to devise strategies for enhancing cooperation across diverse areas of mutual interest, including security, trade, transit, connectivity, and people to people contacts.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasised the paramount importance of addressing all pertinent issues, particularly those related to security and border management, in order to fully realise the potential for regional trade and connectivity.