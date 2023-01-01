Pakistan aim to clinch top ODI ranking for first time

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan aim at clinching the top spot in the ICC’s ODI team rankings as fourth game of the five-match series against New Zealand will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi today (Friday).

The Team Green will take on the Kiwis with confidence as it has won the series 3-0 after displaying thrilling performance with both bat and ball.

In the ODI team rankings, Pakistan stood at third place with Australia leading the chart followed by Indian on the second position. Today’s victory will help Pakistan become the No. 1 ODI team in the world.

In third match, Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam stitched ninth century partnership as Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 26 runs to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

The two lads added 108 runs for the second wicket off 121 balls as Pakistan, put into bat, posted 287 for six on a slow surface. In turn, New Zealand capitulated after a solid and positive 83-run first wicket stand to be bowled out for 261 in 49.1 overs.

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Ali Agha, Muhammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Usama Mir.

New Zealand

Tom Latham (c), Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Shipley, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, Adam Milne, Benjamin Lister, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry.