Pakistan aims to convert 30% of vehicles to electric by 2030

F.P. Report

KARACHI: In a major step towards sustainable transportation, Pakistan plans to shift at least 30% of its vehicles to electric power by 2030.

The initiative, backed by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), aims to promote the electric vehicle (EV) industry by implementing new rules and regulations for EV charging stations and manufacturing.

According to sources, the government is actively working on infrastructure development, including the production of electric vehicles and motorcycles, as well as establishing a network of charging stations across the country.

To encourage the transition, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a 44% reduction in electricity rates for EV charging stations.

Additionally, a fast-track registration process has been introduced, allowing domestic and foreign investors to register charging stations within 15 days.

This initiative is expected to boost investment in the EV sector and accelerate the adoption of clean energy transportation in Pakistan.

One of the key components of this plan is the conversion of ten million motorcycles to electric power, which is projected to save the country an estimated $6 billion annually.

The transition to EVs will not only reduce reliance on fuel imports but also strengthen the local manufacturing industry.

Beyond economic benefits, the shift to electric vehicles is expected to have a significant environmental impact, helping to lower carbon emissions and improve air quality across Pakistan.

The establishment of a robust EV infrastructure is a crucial step towards achieving the country’s sustainability goals and reducing its dependence on fossil fuels.