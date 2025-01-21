Pakistan air force contingent lands in Saudi Arabia for aerial combat exercise

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Air Force contingent comprising JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter jets and dedicated air and ground crew has landed in Saudi Arabia to participate in the multinational aerial combat exercise, “Spears of Victory-2025,” the Pakistan army said in a statement on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia annually hosts the Spears of Victory exercise, with last year’s activity having involved more than 60 aircraft from nine nations. This year’s exercise will include participation of fighter jets and combat support elements from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Bahrain, France, Greece, Qatar, UAE, UK and the US.

“For this International deployment, PAF fighters flew nonstop from home base in Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, carrying out inflight Air-to-Air refueling, showcasing long range employment capabilities of JF-17 Block-III Aircraft,” the Pakistan army’s media wing said.

During the exercise, PAF pilots flying AESA & Extended Range BVR Equipped JF-17 Thunder jets will be pitched against participating air forces equipped with a wide variety of sophisticated combat aircraft.

Royal Saudi Air Force is holding the fifth cycle of the exercise, “which provides an excellent opportunity to bolster interoperability within the participating Air Forces in the backdrop of technological advancement, increasing complexity in Airpower application & shared aerial defense challenges,” the army statement said.

“Participation of Pakistan Air Force contingent in the exercise not only highlights PAF’s commitment to regional & international cooperation but also underscores its capabilities and prowess to operate in diverse and challenging environments among contemporary airforces.”