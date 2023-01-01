Pakistan all out for 191 runs against India in World Cup match

F.P. Report

AHMEDABAD: A huge batting collapse saw Pakistan’s challenge against India in their World Cup match go to tatters as the greenshirts went from 152-2 to all out for 191 runs in 42.5 overs.

Pakistan lost back-to-back wickets of captain Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel and Iftikhar Ahmad as it schored 166 runs in 33 overs against India in World Cup blockbuster match.

Babar Azam was out after scoring 50 runs while Saud was out cheaply at six. Iftikhar Ahmad could manage to score four only.

Pakistan unlikely to their previous matches were off to a stable start in the World Cup blockbuster match against India being played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Indian city of Hyderabad on Saturday.

Pakistan completed 100 runs for the loss of two wickets in 18.3 overs against India. .

Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique took Pakistan’s score to 41 runs when Abdullah Shafique was trapped lbw by Indian fast bowler Muhammad Siraj in the eighth over. Later, Imam was also caught behind off the bowling of Pandya after scoreing 36 runs.

Toss

Pakistan will bat first after India won the toss in the grand 2023 Cricket World Cup battle being fought at Narendra Modi Stadium in Indian city of Ahmedabad in front a record crowd of over 120,000 today (Saturday).

Both the teams are entering into the high-voltage encounter winning two matches each, with Pakistan comfortably defeating Netherlands and Sri Lanka while India outclassing Australia and Afghanistan.

India is also undefeated in seven previous World Cup encounters against Pakistan.

Four years after they last squared off in a 50-over World Cup, the stage is set for Pakistan and India to renew their cricket rivalry on cricket’s biggest extravaganza. Potentially in front of 130,000 fans at the world’s largest cricket stadium, Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Goosebumps and chills are guaranteed throughout the day.

In cricket, nothing is bigger than the game, unless it’s Pakistan vs India.

“Cannot get bigger than this, fantastic atmosphere,” Rohit Sharma said at the toss as the home crowd roared.

“Sure lot of us are going to experience something really extraordinary.”

Favourites India come into the match unbeaten with victories over five-time winners Australia and Afghanistan.

Pakistan, who also won their two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, come in unchanged from their previous win.

Against Sri Lanka, they chased down a World Cup record of 345 in Hyderabad.

Skipper Babar Azam said he would have also fielded first had he won the toss. “We also wanted to bowl first,” he said. “We have had good two wins, momentum and confidence is high. Jam-packed stadium, we will enjoy it.”

The world’s biggest cricket stadium was a sea of blue due to a largely Indian presence after Pakistan fans from across the border were unable to secure visas.

Rohit Sharma said: “It is a dream for us, and all of us are going to experience it is. It is not going to change much, dew will also be a factor so we want to chase. We want to keep striving for the best, and come out and play every day. We want to start well and play well, and do our best. It’s the most important factor, keeping yourself relaxed, keeping the atmosphere relaxed. Gill is back in place of Ishan Feel for Ishan. He has stepped up, but Gill has been a superb player for us.”

On his turn, Paksitani captain Babar Azam: “We were looking to field as well. We have had good two wins. Momentum is very high and we want to continue that. Jampacked stadium, we are enjoying our opportunity, and just want to enjoy. We have to be good in the field. We have had good practice sessions. Same team.”

TEAMS

Pakistan: 1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Babar Azam (capt), 4 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 5 Saud Shakeel, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Shaheen Afridi, 11 Haris Rauf

India 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammed Siraj

Weather report

As per Accuweather, the rain chances during the game time of India vs Pakistan at the venue is zero as for now. The temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to be hot and around 35 to 40 degrees while it will come down to 26 degrees in the evening.

Babar Azam struggling for form

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been struggling for batting form since scoring 150 not out against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 opening match in Multan. Since then, Babar Azam has only managed to score 71 runs. This is Babar Azam’s joint-longest streak of not scoring 30 or more in an ODI innings. Can Babar hit form in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against India today?