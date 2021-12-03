Pakistan allows full capacity stadium for Windies series

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The National Command and Control Center (NCOC) has reportedly allowed a full capacity crowd at the National Stadium in Karachi to watch the matches between Pakistan and West Indies, The News reported Friday.

This would be the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Pakistan that a full house will be permitted. Earlier, the NCOC had only allowed 25% crowd attendance in the stadiums with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The three-match T20I series is all set to commence from December 13, while the teams will then lock horns in the ODI series, which is part of the ICC World Cup Super League, at the same venue.

According to a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official, the national apex COVID-19 body has allowed 100% capacity at the request of the cricket board.

The Windies are scheduled to arrive in Karachi on December 9.

Series schedule

13 Dec – 1st T20I, Karachi

14 Dec – 2nd T20I, Karachi

16 Dec – 3rd T20I, Karachi

18 Dec – 1st ODI, Karachi

20 Dec – 2nd ODI, Karachi

22 Dec – 3rd ODI, Karachi