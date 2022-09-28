Pakistan already facing multiple crises due to floods: Sherry

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In a series of tweets, Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said that Pakistan was already facing severe food and access problems due to devastating rains as torrential floods which had damaged the infrastructure including agriculture and transport systems.

In a flurry of tweets on her official handle at the social networking site, the federal minister said that due to food crisis and damaged transportation system more problems could emerge in the future.

Senator Sherry Rehman said some 4.6 million acres of ripened crops were devastated, crops and commodities of worth Rs 481 billion had been destroyed, and more than 13,000 kilometers of roads and 410 bridges were washed away by massive floods.

“The World Trade Organization (WTO) has warned the world about a global recession,” Senator Sherry Rehman said adding the climate change and ongoing global conflict was causing recession whereas the effects of climate change had gripped the entire world.

“Recession will have a negative impact on the Global South as all countries are moving towards a new crisis due to the impacts of environmental degradation,” she said. (APP)