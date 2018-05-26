Pakistan Ambassador to US: Ali Jahangir Siddiqui to take charge on May 29

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Ali Jahangir Siddqui will take charge of Pakistan’s ambassador to US on May 29.

Earlier in the month of April, the federal government had appointed the banking expert and special assistant to the prime minister as Pakistan’s ambassador to the US.

The private news channel reported that the Pakistan ambassador-designate will leave for the US tonight on (Saturday). He will use his new diplomatic passport to travel.

Ali Jahangir Siddiqui was appointed as a special assistant to the prime minister and he is the son of renowned businessman and banker Jahangir Siddiqui.

In 2014, he was honoured by the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader.

Siddiqui holds a BA in Economics from Cornell University, US.

Former foreign secretary Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry was serving as Pakistan’s envoy to the US earlier before his retirement last month.

