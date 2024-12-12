Pakistan and freedom of religion: A reflection on Christmas

Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

Pakistan, as envisioned by its founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was established on the principles of equality, justice, and freedom for all its citizens, regardless of their religious beliefs. The idea of a nation where people of all faiths could live in harmony is deeply embedded in its foundation. The celebration of Christmas on December 25 serves as a reminder of the commitment to religious freedom enshrined in Pakistan’s ethos and constitution. It is also an opportunity to reflect on the teachings of Islam, which advocate tolerance and respect for people of all faiths.

Islam, the religion of the majority in Pakistan, emphasizes the sanctity of religious freedom. The Quran clearly states, “There is no compulsion in religion. Verily, the right path has become distinct from the wrong path.” (Al-Baqarah 2:256). This verse underscores the importance of allowing individuals the freedom to follow their faith without coercion. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) also emphasized the protection of religious minorities in his sayings and practices.

In one Hadith, he said, “Whoever wrongs a person protected by a treaty or burdens him beyond his capacity, I will argue against him on the Day of Judgment.” Such teachings form the moral framework that advocates for peaceful coexistence among diverse religious communities.

Pakistan’s constitution echoes these principles, providing all citizens the right to profess, practice, and propagate their religion. Article 20 guarantees freedom of religion, and the state has often taken measures to ensure that minorities feel included and respected. Christmas, celebrated by Christians around the world, is recognized in Pakistan as a public holiday, symbolizing the nation’s respect for its Christian community. Churches are adorned with lights, and communities come together to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, a revered prophet in Islam.

The Quran recognizes Jesus Christ (peace be upon him) as one of the greatest messengers of Almighty Allah, highlighting his miraculous birth and his mission of guidance and compassion. Muslims hold him in high regard, and the acknowledgment of his role in Islamic theology builds a bridge of mutual respect between Muslims and Christians.

Beyond Christmas, Pakistan celebrates the religious diversity of its population in various ways. The Sikh community is given special respect, with the government facilitating the annual pilgrimage to Kartarpur Sahib, a revered site for Sikhs. Similarly, Hindus celebrate festivals such as Diwali and Holi with enthusiasm, supported by local authorities to ensure a secure and joyous environment. These celebrations highlight Pakistan’s commitment to fostering an inclusive society where religious minorities can freely observe their traditions.

However, the journey toward complete religious harmony is not without challenges. At times, incidents of intolerance have marred the nation’s reputation, often fueled by ignorance or misinterpretation of religious teachings.

Addressing these issues requires a collective effort to promote education, interfaith dialogue, and a stronger commitment to the values espoused by both religion and the constitution.

Islam’s emphasis on justice and compassion provides a strong foundation for promoting interfaith harmony. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) established the Charter of Medina, a groundbreaking document that guaranteed the rights of religious minorities in a pluralistic society.

This example remains a guiding light for fostering peace and understanding among diverse communities in Pakistan.

Christmas, as a celebration of joy and goodwill, serves as a reminder of the shared values that unite humanity. It is an opportunity for Pakistan to showcase its rich cultural tapestry, where people of different faiths come together in a spirit of respect and cooperation. As the Christian community gathers to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, their celebrations contribute to the nation’s collective strength and unity.

Religious freedom is not merely a constitutional obligation; it is a moral imperative that strengthens the social fabric of a nation. When citizens of all faiths feel respected and included, they contribute more effectively to the country’s progress. Pakistan’s commitment to religious freedom must continue to be upheld and strengthened to ensure that future generations inherit a nation where diversity is celebrated, not feared.

As the world celebrates Christmas, Pakistan stands as a testament to the possibility of coexistence and mutual respect among different faiths. By drawing upon the teachings of Islam, the vision of its founding father, and the principles enshrined in its constitution, the nation can continue to build a society where freedom of religion is not just a right but a cherished reality.