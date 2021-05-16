Pakistan and Palestinian Cause

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had a telephone conversation with the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and shared Pakistan’s profound concern over deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

According to media reports, during the conversation, both the foreign ministers discussed the Palestinian issue, peace process in Afghanistan, and Pakistan-China bilateral relations.

While talking to Mr. Wang Yi, Qureshi observed that the humanitarian situation in Palestine was becoming a major threat to peace and security of Middle East. According to him, violent attacks perpetrated by Israeli forces against the innocent worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and unarmed civilians and the children in the occupied territories, were against humanitarian norms as well as the international law. Qureshi underlined the importance of urgent steps by the international community to stop the Israeli attacks, protect the civilian population, facilitate engagement of the parties, and ensure just and lasting solution based on relevant UNSC resolutions and the two-state vision.

Well before, creation of the state of Israel on Palestinian land during 1940s, the political leadership of All India Muslim League strongly opposed the British and American efforts for creation of Israel. After inception, being an ideological state Pakistan adopted a principled stance over Palestine dispute since from the emergence of the issue in 1948.

Pakistan remained a strong supporter of Palestinian cause and always stood with its Palestinian brothers throughout their struggle for a free and independent state of Palestine. During recent Past, Pakistan categorically announced that it would not recognize Israel until the solution of Palestine issue on the basis of relevant UNSC resolutions. In the wake of recent upsurge in Israeli brutalities, Pakistan continues its steadfast support to the people of Palestine.

Pakistan is playing a pevital role in mobilizing the Muslim Countries and International organizations during current Palestinian crisis. The United States has always sided with Israel and obstructed UNSC’s working on Palestine issue, which has raised concerns among depressed nations regarding US’s claims Unipolar world Order. Currently, all third world countries are seeking a balance in world affairs through multipolar world system. Emerging China could play an important role as counter weight of US. Pakistan-China Consultation on Palestine issue is very important in achieving remarkable success against US-Israeli nexus at UN Platform.