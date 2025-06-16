Pakistan and the tug of war in Syria

Javed Hafeez

Just when Syria needed peace and stability to reconstruct a battered economy and devastated infrastructure, Israel bombed Damascus. The move surprised many as the new Syrian government had made ample peace overtures to Israel soon after assuming power last December. This time Israel exploited sectarian unrest in South Syria, which borders the occupied Golan Heights. It is the fragility of the current Israeli government, facing prospects of early elections that can explain the move. The Netanyahu-led right wing coalition government has realized that aggressive regional posturing could increase its vote bank.

Turkiye has alleged that Israel wants the ‘Balkanization’ of Syria. Israel knows full well that a resilient Syria, inhabited by its 27 million resourceful people, can again pose a threat in the not-too-distant future.

Historically, world powers have vied for influence in the Levant. This area, also known as the Fertile Crescent, was part of old international trade routes. For its part, Pakistan has understandably been a staunch supporter of Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity. Soon after the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, a contingent of Pakistan Airforce pilots was sent to Syria to defend its air space as Israel continued its war of attrition. As expected, Pakistani pilots acquitted themselves exceedingly well.

Pakistan has always opposed foreign aggression and firmly believes that no government can be changed through foreign interventions, overt or covert. The recent civil war in Syria had resulted in a number of nations trying to create their “pockets of influence” there. Each one of them had their own agendas. With the arrival of a new leadership in Damascus, the foreign overt presence subsided to a significant extent. It is heartening to note that Turkiye fully subscribes to the concept of a stable Syria. Damascus has also developed a good understanding with the Gulf countries and Saudi Arabia was the first port of call for President Ahmad Al Shar’a.

Stability in Syria does not suit Israel, but to fulfil its objectives, its going against the international trend. Just recently, the United States lifted sanctions imposed on Syria. Pakistan’s policy on Syria is in concert with the emerging international consensus of which Israel is ostensibly the only opponent. Israel has even occupied some Syrian territory along the occupied Golan Heights on the pretext of its own security. This hardly makes sense as present-day Syria poses no threat to Israel and the government wants to focus on massive reconstruction efforts with the help of GCC countries.

Pakistan has, as a staunch supporter of Syrian sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, unequivocally condemned Israeli aggression against Syria as a reckless step which could destabilize the region. It has called for adherence to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement. Pakistan has welcomed the US decision to lift sanctions on Syria as a “pivotal step toward regional stability.” Meanwhile, better sense has prevailed in Israel and a ceasefire is in place. It is likely to sustain because of international support and US and European Union weight behind it.

Due to long internal strife, made worse by foreign proxies, Syria faces a huge humanitarian crisis. According to a credible estimate, 16.7 million Syrians need humanitarian assistance urgently. Unprovoked Israeli aggression, at this point in time, was callous to say the least and its aim of emerging as regional hegemon will definitely be challenged by other countries. Pakistan, as current chair of the UN Security Council, has already spoken against Israeli policy and will continue to do so. Hapless Syrians need food, medicine, clothing and not bombs. This is what the international community should tell Israel, loud and clear.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Pakistan had dispatched 1,809 tons of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, Lebanon and Syria till February of this year. Empathy for the Syrian people comes naturally to Pakistan’s government and people. A stable Syria is essential for a stable Middle East and a stable region.

Courtesy: arabnews