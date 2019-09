Pakistan announce 16-member ODI squad for upcoming Sri Lanka series

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan on Saturday announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka which will be played on Pakistani grounds.

ODI squad

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Abdi Ali, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Shinwari, Haris Sohail, Muhammad Hasnain, Ifthikar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Rizwan.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali has not been included due to fitness issues. Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Ahmed Shahzad and Umar Akmal also not included in ODI squad.

Sri Lanka will tour Pakistan to play three ODIs and three T20I matches from September 27 to October 9.