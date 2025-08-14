Pakistan announce squads for UAE T20I tri-series and Asia Cup

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Men’s National Selection Committee has announced Pakistan squads for the upcoming T20I tri-series and Asia Cup scheduled to take place in the UAE from 29 August to 28 September. The tri-series, featuring Afghanistan, Pakistan and UAE will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from 29 August to 7 September.

The eight-team ACC Asia Cup T20I tournament will be staged in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from 9 to 28 September. Pakistan are placed in Group ‘A’ alongside India, Oman and UAE.

17-member squad:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim.

Tri-series schedule (all matches at Sharjah Cricket Stadium):

29 August – Afghanistan v Pakistan – 7pm local time

30 August – UAE v Pakistan – 7pm local time

1 September – UAE v Afghanistan – 7pm local time

2 September – Pakistan v Afghanistan – 7pm local time

4 September – Pakistan v UAE – 7pm local time

5 September – Afghanistan v UAE – 7pm local time

7 September – Final – 7pm local time

ACC Asia Cup T20 2025 (Pakistan fixtures, Super Fours and Final):

12 September – Oman v Pakistan, DICS, 6pm local time

14 September – India v Pakistan, DICS, 6pm local time

17 September – UAE v Pakistan, DICS, 6pm local time

20-26 September – Super Fours fixtures (Abu Dhabi and Dubai)

28 September – Final, DICS, 6pm local time