Pakistan Announces Initiative to Connect to UAE’s Digital Labour Platform

As cross-border worker mobility rises globally, part of any successful government policy is finding ways to make this movement easier. That is why the Pakistani government has announced that it would launch a new initiative to digitally connect the country’s workforce portal with its counterpart in the UAE.

New digital connection will help Pakistanis find UAE jobs

In a recent meeting that took place between Syed Zulfikar Bukhari, Pakistan’s Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resources Development, and Nasser Bin Thani Al Hamli, the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratization of the UAE, the strategic partnership was decided. The two officials highlighted the historic bonds between the two countries and emphasized their determination to work on strengthening that connection. As part of this resolve, they discussed the option of linking Pakistan’s online workforce portal to the labor database of UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization. The new platform is expected to help cut back in costs and ensure that the recruitment process is more transparent and efficient.

This access to Pakistan would allow skilled workers to search for the most up-to-date job opportunities in the Emirates and also simplify the recruitment and hiring process. However, key tasks like finding property would still remain the responsibility of expats, who can make use of private online platforms for finding apartments such as Bayut’s. Besides practicalities like accommodation, expat workers also have to navigate a different legal regime. That is why a Memorandum of Understanding was also recently signed between the two countries, which is set to protect Pakistani workers’ rights and help in work-related dispute resolution in the UAE.

Pakistan’s initiatives for exporting manpower to neighboring countries

Exporting skilled workers to neighboring countries has always been part of Pakistan’s policy package in combatting unemployment. According to data by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, over 560,000 citizens were employed overseas in the period ranging from September 2018 to September 2019. The same figure for the previous 12-month period was over 420,000 expat workers. PM Imran Khan has repeatedly maintained that economic growth and providing jobs for young Pakistanis is a top priority for his government – one that this digital connection is set to boost even further. In the first seven months of the new Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf administration, the country saw a 51% boost in exporting workers.

Beyond the UAE, Pakistan has also turned to other countries to launch similar initiatives. Saudi Arabia in particular has also entered talks with Pakistan so that the latter can participate in Saudi Arabia’s ‘Musaned’ electronic platform. ‘Musaned’ aims to make the recruitment process easier for both expat workers and local employers, as well as protect the rights of both parties through supervision of the process. Connecting with Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, will enable more Pakistanis to find appropriate work. Currently, more than 1.2 million Pakistanis live and work in the UAE, which means that they represent 12.5% of the country’s population.

If everything goes as planned with the new digital connection between the workforce platforms of the two countries, these numbers are is set to grow even more.